Jason Miller to Newsmax: People Seeing Bragg's Push Is 'Ridiculous'

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's weekend comments blasting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Braggs' prosecution of former President Donald Trump — a longtime political enemy — is just another example of how people across the board are saying the situation is "ridiculous," Jason Miller, who served as a senior advisor to Trump, said on Newsmax Monday.

"You might put that in the category of things I was not expecting to have on my bingo card today," Miller told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now."

But whether it's Cuomo, Dan Abrams, Jonathan Turley, or the "great Alan Dershowitz, you're seeing folks from political and legal stripes all the way across the board saying that this is ridiculous," Miller added.

"And if you don't know anything about the law, whether you're a Trump supporter whether you're a Trump opponent, whatever the case might be, to see the facts, this is a seven-year-old matter that both the DOJ and the FEC have both passed on," he said. "Why now is the Manhattan DA pushing this? I think Cuomo was absolutely right. This is pure politics."

Last Friday, Cuomo, in an interview on WABC 770's "The Cats Roundtable" accused Bragg of weaponizing his office, reports The New York Post.

"You have a cynical public, they don’t believe anyone; and when you start to see these prosecutors bring political cases, it just affirms everybody’s cynicism,” Cuomo said.

Miller also discussed the widening field of candidates for the White House, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley campaigning in New Hampshire, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie saying he's thinking about running again, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hinting strongly at a campaign.

Saturday, while Trump was at a rally in Waco, Texas, he spoke out strongly about DeSantis, with some reports saying the crowd went silent during his remarks.

Miller denied that, however, telling Newsmax that the rally was "tremendous," but the Florida governor will have difficulty if he runs for the White House because he's a mere copy of Trump.

"Why would someone show up for a tribute band when you have the main act that still actively playing and on the main stage?" said Miller. "Nobody else, not just in American political history but in world history has ever put together crowds and rallies of that size, and I think that people were listening intently at what President Trump was saying … President Trump with all the polling has shown he is the clear front-runner for the Republican nomination."

