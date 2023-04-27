Jason Miller to Newsmax: DeSantis 'Running Into a Buzz Saw' in 2024

Former President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax on Thursday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is "running into a buzz saw" if he challenges Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Miller told "John Bachman Now" to "stay tuned" when asked if Trump might travel to Tallahassee, Florida, for a campaign stop while DeSantis is out of the country.

He added: "I'm not in a position to break any news right now, but ... there's a new Emerson poll out today showing President Trump with a 46-point lead nationally over Ron DeSantis. In New Hampshire ... President Trump is ahead by at least 20 points, according to the most recent polling."

Miller continued, "So you see the endorsements from within Florida; you see the national polling; you see the early state polling. I don't understand why Ron DeSantis still wants to charge ahead and run for president. It's running into a buzz saw, to say the least. And even the people who know him best ... aren't sticking with him."

Miller gave the interview while in Manchester, New Hampshire, where Trump is set to deliver a campaign speech on Thursday that Miller said "will really be focusing on the economy."

He said: "The economy is in bad shape. President Trump built the greatest economy ever. He's going to do it again.

"You're going to see a focus on the economy, but also President Trump will talk about the drug problem — not just in New Hampshire but also around the country. Opioids, fentanyl, this is a scourge ... that's really hurting people all around the country, and we need someone like President Trump to do something about it."

