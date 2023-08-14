×
Tags: jason miller | newsmax | donald trump | hunter biden

Jason Miller to Newsmax: 'Fantastic Reception' for Trump in Iowa

By    |   Monday, 14 August 2023 04:05 PM EDT

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump, said the "fantastic reception" for Trump recently at the Iowa State Fair showed "love and appreciation" from voters.

"When you saw President Trump go to the fair, just the swarm of people, everybody wanted to see him, just the love and appreciation having moved the state, now being a red state, or used to be a purple state," Miller said Monday on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "Keep in mind: [Barack] Obama won both times, but now it's solidly a red state.

"This is really special for what President Trump is doing with Iowa, and it looks good heading into the caucuses."

Miller also was asked for his reaction to U.S. Attorney David Weiss being named as special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden.

"The very fact that the same prosecutor who put that sweetheart deal in front of Hunter Biden is now a special counsel, I think, raises a number of red flags and why this person would then have this additional responsibility, this additional bandwidth?" Miller said.

Miller added: "How does Abbe [Lowell, Hunter Biden's attorney] have the confidence to get in front of the cameras and say nothing's going to happen to my client? Hunter is going to be absolutely fine unless the fix is already in. There's something a little bit suspect here.

"I think the fact that Joe Biden can no longer say Hunter did absolutely nothing wrong is really going to dog this presidency."

