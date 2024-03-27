Jason Miller to Newsmax: Biden's Compassion 'Very Selective'

President Joe Biden seems "very selective" in the ways he shows compassion, as displayed by his quick reaction to the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore when compared to his reaction to the train derailment last year in East Liverpool, Ohio, Jason Miller, an advisor for former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"I would hate to think that it's simply because Baltimore is a blue Democratic area and East Palestine is [in] more of a red Republican area," Miller told "Newsline." "I would hate to think it's that crass, [that] Biden is looking at the poll numbers and saying that Americans do not believe that he has strong leadership, so now he's going to step up and try to lead in some capacity."

Biden has not yet visited Baltimore in person after the bridge collapse, but was in East Palestine in February, almost a year after the derailment.

Speaking from the White House on Tuesday, Biden pledged that the federal government would pay the full cost for rebuilding the bridge, which collapsed earlier that morning when it was hit by a massive container ship. He would go to Baltimore "as quickly as I can," but did not give an exact date.

"But it's not a good look for Joe Biden," said Miller. "Joe Biden seems very selective in the order that he decides to show some compassion."

Biden also has not spoken out about New York Police officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop, allegedly by a suspect with 21 prior arrests, while Trump plans to attend a wake for the officer Thursday, said Miller.

"When you see officers like this who are gunned down and you see a president of the United States like Joe Biden, who doesn't even say anything, who won't even say Officer Diller's name, it just shows a callous disregard because Joe Biden doesn't want to acknowledge that crime is happening in our cities and our suburbs," he added.

Miller also spoke out about the controversy concerning former Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who has already been let go from her new job as an NBC News contributor because of outcry from MSNBC stars concerning her hiring.

"It's a complete hypocrisy," he said, pointing out that the network has several contributors who have worked for politicians before, including Nicole Wallace, who was with the Bush administration, John McCain, and Sarah Palin.

MSNBC contributor Jen Psaki was with the Biden administration as well, Miller added.

"But then, if Ronna McDaniel goes to try to join the network, then they have a complete meltdown," he said. "I think it's just hypocrisy. It shows in a political year in a presidential year they're putting on their blue jerseys."

