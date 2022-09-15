Jason Miller to Newsmax: Twitter Must Get Chinese Spy 'the Hell Out'

The Twitter whistleblower alleging a Chinese Communist Party spy works at the company is just the latest example of America getting infiltrated by China, according to former Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller on Newsmax.

"The very first thing they should be doing is what is the CCP's spy name and get him the hell out," Miller, who is the CEO of Gettr social media platform, told Thursday's "John Bachman Now."

Miller was astounded an American media platform could allow this to happen, much less go on.

"How does this happen?" Miller asked co-hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza. "How can you have one of the largest social media platforms in the entire world have an active CCP spy, and they just let it go? Because they're worried about it jeopardizing their mainland China business and kowtowing to the CCP?

"When you launch a social media platform, or if you're running it, you have a pact with the people who are on your platform to protect their data, to look after their interests, to make sure that it's a positive user experience. That's what we've tried to do with Gettr."

Miller praised the whistleblower for coming forward to expose the China connection.

"But the notion of having an active CCP spy in there who can meddle around with data is scary," he continued. "And, keep in mind, while much of the focus this week was on Twitter, TikTok is still even worse. They're outright controlled by the CCP, which is a whole other level worse than what Twitter is doing."

Miller warned, "The media and the Democrats are so triggered and so obsessed with President Trump," they are losing sight of what is important — if not using Trump to cover for their own failures.

"They're doing their best to put President Trump on the ballot in the run up to the midterms because their candidates are terrible," Miller said of Democrats.

"Ultimately, though, inflation," he added, "is going to make a lot more difference than folks trying to attack President Trump."

