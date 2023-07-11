Jason Miller to Newsmax: Michigan Congressional GOP Trump Endorsements 'Huge News'

Senior adviser to former President Donald Trump Jason Miller told Newsmax on Tuesday that the announcement that all six Republican members of the House from the pivotal state of Michigan are endorsing the former president in the 2024 primary is "huge news" and shows Trump's dominance in the GOP primary field.

"This is huge news. All six of the Michigan Republicans in Congress have endorsed President Trump," Miller said while appearing on "John Bachman Now." "Michigan, of course, [is] a pivotal state that President Trump helped put into play in 2016 and keeping it in play going forward."

Miller said the endorsements now puts Trump ahead of GOP challenger Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the number of Congressional members endorsing in the race.

"President Trump now has more endorsements from the Michigan Republican delegation than Gov. DeSantis has in all of Congress," he said. "This shows that, in a pivotal swing state, people are rallying around President Trump because he is the strongest candidate in the general election."

Miller said the endorsements from the state will continue as Trump gains the support of auto workers who oppose President Joe Biden's policies on electric vehicles.

"President Trump is really keen on this divide between the [United Auto Workers Union] and Joe Biden with his push for electric vehicles," he said. "I think you're going to see this be a lot more like 2016, when President Trump almost won outright with union households. It was only, I believe, a seven- or eight-point difference between [Trump and Hillary Clinton], the closest it's been in generations."

Miller said that Trump continues to expand his lead among the other Republican primary candidates and is getting close to effectively wrapping up the nomination based on the endorsements he is getting.

"I think that this race is really becoming President Trump, and then essentially, the seven dwarves back behind him," he said. "Polling in Iowa has President Trump [ahead] by some 25 points as we're seeing all the national reporting, new polling out today from Morning Consult shows it's more of a 40-point race, and even certain states, including Texas and Tennessee, it's a 50-point race. I don't see any comeback trail for Gov. De Santis. I think this race is largely put away, and President Trump is too far out in front."

Miller said he would like to see Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy endorse Trump, but noted he would leave that to McCarthy to decide.

