Jason Miller to Newsmax: Trump Should 'Pause' '24 Announcement, Fund Walker in Georgia Runoff

Former President Donald Trump advisor Jason Miller told Newsmax Wednesday that the former president should "pause" his planned Nov. 15 announcement to run again in 2024 and use some of his massive political war chest to help Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker in his Dec. 6 runoff against Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock.

"Everything comes down to Herschel Walker and Georgia. And if we can pull that off, we might get Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer packing from the majority leader's office," Miller said during "American Agenda" Wednesday. "So, everything over this next month is about Herschel Walker and making sure we get the win there. I'm advising the president to hold off until after the Georgia race, after Herschel Walker. Priorities A, B, and C need to be about Herschel right now, this is bigger than anything else in the country."

Neither Walker nor Sen. Warnock received the required 50% of Tuesday's vote to win the office outright, and will now go to a runoff election Dec. 6, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a televised address Wednesday.

"There is one race in our state that will be moving to the Dec. 6 runoff," he said. "That is the race for the United States Senate."

According to the latest numbers from the state, Warnock is leading Walker with 49.41% of the vote with 1,941,275 to Walker's 48.52% of the vote with 1,906,192, both shy of the 50% victory threshold.

That runoff election could decide which party controls the Senate where 51 seats are needed for a majority.

In addition to campaigning for Walker and giving the race the entire Republican Party's attention, Miller also said Trump should use some of the large amount he has raised in political donations to aid Walker in the race.

"I think, especially since President Trump has a war chest and can commit some resources to helping Herschel, [Walker] is going to need that right out of the gate as he's getting his fundraising up and going, and kind of trying to re-sort out his team and his strategy for how he does this."

Miller also called on GOP Gov. Brian Kemp to get behind Walker, something he didn't do during the regular campaign.

"The point here is that Brian Kemp holds many of the cards for what's going to happen with Herschel Walker," Miller said. "There were a lot of the Kemp-Warnock ticket splitters. Kemp didn't do anything for Herschel Walker in the general election. If Kemp wants to show that he's a leader with a brighter future ahead of him, then he needs to get out there and really hustle for Herschel Walker."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Related Stories: