Tags: jason miller | donald trump | doj | politics | criminal case | 2024 election

Jason Miller to Newsmax: DOJ Pursuing Trump Doc Case Because of Poll Lead

Tuesday, 06 June 2023 02:47 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump's adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax that the Department of Justice is trying to make a criminal case regarding the classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago last summer because Trump is leading the 2024 GOP field.

"We know exactly why this is happening, and that's because President Trump is the front-runner to become the next president of the United States," Miller said during "John Bachman Now" on Tuesday, "This isn't just some internal trump polling. We've seen it from Emerson Hill, Harris, Washington Post, ABC, over and over, the polling is showing that President Trump is beating [President] Joe Biden."

Miller said that while the DOJ appears to be pursuing Trump at full speed, it does not appear to have the same interest in going after Biden, who also was found to have classified documents in several locations, including his Delaware home, while serving as both vice president and as a senator.

"If we take a step back, we now have a two-tiered system of justice in the United States," he said. "One tier that they treat President Trump by, and another tier for everybody else."

Miller also said that Trump's large lead in polling on the GOP 2024 primary may mean it will be less likely he will take part in the early debates recently announced by the Republican National Committee.

According to the RNC, candidates have to raise a certain amount in donations, poll at a certain percentage, and pledge to support whoever the party's nominee is to participate in the debates.

"Ultimately what President Trump is going to use to the make his decision is whether or not he thinks any of the other candidates are even within the realm, if it's even worth going in debating folks who are some 30, 40, [and] in some cases, 50 points behind him," Miller said. "As of right now, he said that he's mostly probably unlikely to participate in the first two debates."

Miller said that no final decisions on participation have been made yet, but the strategy is "smart."

"I think that's a pretty smart strategy from President Trump, because we know the entire thing is going to try to gang up on President Trump," he said. "Now he's the front-runner, and he's not concerned about any of the candidates, but also it becomes a little bit of a farce.

"We've got another couple of months until these debates come up. We'll dive into it, then I would say expect the unexpected."

Tuesday, 06 June 2023 02:47 PM
