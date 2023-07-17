Jason Miller to Newsmax: Trump Knows 'Pressure Points' to End War

Media and politicians have it all wrong solving the war in Ukraine, according to Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller on Newsmax.

"All they talk about is who's winning, who has to give up what areas of territory, how does one person get a little bit of a leg up on the other country. That shouldn't be the goal," Miller told Monday's "John Bachman Now." "The goal right now should be on stopping the killing."

Former President Donald Trump offered more insight into his "24 hours" campaign vow to end the war in Ukraine, saying he can press both Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia's Vladimir Putin into making concessions and making peace.

"Only President Trump is talking about stopping the killing," Miller continued to co-hosts Bianca de la Garza and guest John Huddy. "Only President Trump knows the various pressure points with each leader.

"What President Trump was very clearly mapping out with his interview yesterday is that he knows how to get both of these men to the table to stop this fighting that's going on."

While everyone is quick to take sides, Trump is taking the side of peace, Miller noted.

"There's nobody trying to get to peace," he said. "This is something that President Trump knows — as someone who has been the leader of the free world, coming back in and running for president once again — is that he knows the various pressure points, whether it be of Ukraine, whether it be with Russia, or how you get these leaders together and how you stop the killing."

Miller also weighed in on the controversy surrounding the cocaine found at the White House, with the U.S. Secret Service investigation failing to find the culprit.

The media and the narratives have that all wrong, too, according to Miller, who suggested there is a cover-up keeping the USSS from revealing the criminal.

"I don't think we have heard the last of the cocaine at the White House," Miller concluded. "I think there's going to be a lot more to follow on that.

"For all the talk about supposedly the Secret Service not being able to figure out who this is: The Secret Service is very good. I guarantee you they know exactly who it is.

"I can't imagine these things stay quiet forever."

