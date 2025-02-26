Snr Trump Adviser to Newsmax: Poll Shows Americans Excited by Trump

Results of a new Harvard University/Harris poll showing President Donald Trump's moves are popular among Americans mean that the "media outrage" over his administration is "completely disconnected from the reality of what's happening in the rest of the country," Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"The fact of the matter is people are excited that the border is finally closed," Miller told Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "People are excited that we're nearing a peace deal in Ukraine, plus also the U.S. is being paid back for some of the money that we've invested so far, making sure that we're bringing about peace in the Middle East — all these great things."

This month's poll put Trump's approval rating at 52% with voters saying they are most satisfied with his performance on the border, government spending, and other key administration issues.

The House's moves on the budget resolution also is moving Trump's tax cut bill along, which will allow him to "re-up" the cuts he first made in 2017, said Miller.

"We're getting a whole slew now of additional things like no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, and bringing the corporate rate down to 15% if you make your product here in America," he added. "The 'Golden Age' arc is on its way."

Miller also confirmed that the Trump administration will be "very involved" in getting the House bill through the Senate, naming, in particular, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, and the Office of Legislative Affairs.

But the difference between now and Trump's first term is that every person on his team now "shares his vision and knows exactly what the president wants to do," said Miller.

"Quite frankly, the president knows exactly what he wants to do," he added. "That's why he's been so successful in just 30 days."

Miller also on Wednesday responded to Democrat political strategist James Carville's comments that Democrats "need to play possum," as the Trump administration is heading toward a collapse in terms of public opinion.

"I think the Democrats have shown that they can play possum very well," said Miller. "In fact, I think they look like a possum that just got run over by an 18-wheeler on some back road Louisiana Highway because they got crushed in the last election."

He further speculated that Democrats are "lost in the same way" that Republicans may have been in the first month or two after former President Barack Obama won.

"Democrats, at some point, will figure out what direction they want to go, but right now, they're still woke as a joke," Miller said. "They're clueless. They don't know what they're doing."

He also slammed Illinois Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker's comments this week comparing Trump's actions to Nazism.

"What J.B. Pritzker is trying to do is try to deflect attention away from the fact that Illinois is a disaster," he said. "Pritzker is an absolute clown. I don't think that he should be taken seriously, but I love the people of Chicago. It's a great city and could be a great city once again. But at some point, they got to get rid of these failure politicians."

