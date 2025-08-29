Jason Miller to Newsmax: CDC Officials 'Democrat Activists'

Jason Miller, former senior adviser to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday that the high-ranking officials leaving the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week were "Democrat activists."

Multiple top officials at the public health agency were escorted from the building on Thursday morning after they resigned in response to the firing of Dr. Susan Monarez as CDC director Wednesday, including Chief Medical Officer Deb Houry; Chief of Vaccines and Respiratory Diseases Demetre Daskalakis; of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases Director Daniel Jernigan; and CDC's data chief, Dr. Jennifer Layden.

Miller, who served as a senior adviser to Trump during his first term and his 2024 presidential campaign, told "Newsline" that "when you look at the people who have either been fired or who have quit, you go through, you see a lot of people who've donated to [former Democrat presidential candidate] Hillary Clinton and [Massachusetts Democrat Sen.] Elizabeth Warren."

He added, "You see people who have been Democrat activists through the years, you see people who've taken outright hostile stance toward President Trump."

Miller also questioned whether the public has lost confidence in the CDC, saying, "People don't have trust in their institutions and what President Trump is doing is restoring that trust, and just seeing the response of these people lets me know that he's on the right path."

