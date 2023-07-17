Jason Miller to Newsmax: DeSantis Trying to Grab at Stars

Amid reports of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis hitting a proverbial reset button on his campaign amid disappointing poll numbers, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told Newsmax there is a tinge of desperation.

"Let's be clear what's going on here: Ron DeSantis' polling numbers are dropping like a rock," Miller told Monday's "John Bachman Now." "And so, at this point, he will say or do anything to try to attach himself to something or somebody who's popular."

Miller was responding to weekend developments that included former President Donald Trump weighing in on Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynold's support for DeSantis, and DeSantis firing back saying he might even consider Reynolds as a potential running mate if he wins the 2024 GOP nomination.

"Look, Gov. Kim Reynolds, who's a very popular governor in the state of Iowa, is a name that DeSantis is trying to attach himself to, but I wouldn't limit him there," Miller told co-hosts Bianca de la Garza and guest John Huddy. "I wouldn't be surprised if he starts trying to attach his name to Michael Jordan or Adele or Justin Bieber — or anybody who happens to be popular — as a way to try to turn things around."

Trump ripped DeSantis for failing to accept an invite to Saturday night's Turning Point Action Conference in Trump's backyard of West Palm Beach, Florida. And TPUSA voters turned around and gave DeSantis a mere 4% support in its straw point for president (Trump 86% and unheralded Perry Johnson was second at 8%).

That is not the only polling where DeSantis has struggled to make a dent in Trump, according to Miller.

"We're seeing his polling numbers are terrible," he continued. "He's laying off staffers. New polling out Friday shows that he's only half a point ahead of Chris Christie. Tim Scott, coming on strong, will probably overpass Ron DeSantis in the Iowa caucus voting — at least as far as the early polling — very shortly.

"Things are not looking good for DeSantis."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!