Mattera Newsmax Crime Report: Ohio Holly Act Seeks Stiffer Bail Rules

Ohio lawmakers have proposed new bail reforms after a violent Cincinnati assault that drew national attention last summer, according to reporting Thursday from Newsmax crime correspondent Jason Mattera.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Mattera detailed the legislation — the Ohio Holly Act — named after a woman who was sucker-punched and knocked unconscious during a street brawl captured on viral video.

The proposal seeks to prevent repeat failures to appear in court, Ohio Republican state Reps. D.J. Swearingen and Jeff LaRe said in a news conference announcing the measure.

Under the plan, individuals who have ignored two or more court summonses within the past five years will face stricter bail conditions.

Their required bond payment would increase from 10% to 25% of the total amount, and they would no longer be eligible for release on their own recognizance.

The legislation would also prohibit nonprofit organizations from posting bail for people accused of serious or violent crimes and would cap charitable bail assistance at $5,000.

Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, has said he plans to introduce a federal version — "Holly's Act" — that would raise bail requirements nationwide and increase mandatory minimum sentences for violent crimes.

During the news conference announcing the measure, the victim, Holly — whose last name has not been reported — said one of the people accused in her attack had been released on bail just two weeks earlier.

"Many of you saw the viral video, but what you did not see was the aftermath, the injuries, the hospital visits, the fear, the recovery I am still working through to this day," she said. "It's not just a viral clip. This is my life.

"Recovery is not only physical, but it changes who you are. It changes how you walk into a room, and it changes how safe you feel in your community."

Holly said the attack could have been prevented.

Mattera reported that police identified Montanez Mayweather as one of the alleged instigators in the brawl.

Two weeks earlier, Mayweather had been indicted on felony gun charges but was released after posting $4,000 bail.

The Ohio Holly Act, Mattera said, would "require a risk assessment before bail is set to determine whether a defendant poses a threat to public safety."

The proposal would also allow the Ohio attorney general to appeal bail decisions made by judges to an appellate court following incidents like the Cincinnati assault.

Another provision would require courts to verify that anyone posting bail, typically 10% of the total amount, has the financial resources to cover the full bond if the defendant fails to appear in court.

"You've got to provide more information to get a library card, but we're releasing people with a name and address and a phone number," Mattera said while displaying a bail form used by a nearby courthouse.

"Bail must mean something. It cannot simply just be a paper promise," he added.

Mattera said further reporting is planned on how widespread outside bail groups are in criminal cases.

As for Holly, Mattera said her response to the attack has helped bring attention to the issue.

"It is encouraging to see her turn that terrible attack into action aimed at improving public safety for those in the state of Ohio," he said.

