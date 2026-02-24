Mattera Newsmax Crime Report: Simple Hack Can Clone Garage Door Opener

A cybersecurity expert warned on Newsmax, Tuesday, that millions of homeowners may be vulnerable to garage door hacking.

A simple radio device can capture and clone the signal from a remote opener in seconds, transferring the signal to a new garage opener.

Newsmax crime reporter Jason Mattera, appearing on "Wake Up America," said he met with Ryan Montgomery, a cybersecurity expert and ethical hacker, who demonstrated how easily a garage-door signal can be intercepted.

"My first hack that actually happened, I just hacked into a garage door without ever touching the remote clicker," Mattera said as Montgomery used a radio device to capture the signal from a garage door opener.

Montgomery said many homeowners place too much trust in their garage doors as a primary line of defense.

"Garage doors are a huge thing that most people are unaware of," Montgomery said. "They trust their garage doors to stop people from getting into their houses. And that's not a good idea."

Each time a garage door remote or in-car button is pressed, it transmits a signal. Montgomery explained that the signal can be captured using a roughly $170 radio device loaded with firmware obtained online.

"Every time that signal is sent, it can be captured by a simple $170 radio device paired with some firmware from the dark web," he said.

During the demonstration, Montgomery instructed Mattera on how to capture the signal.

"This is how simple it is to get into a car or garage," Montgomery said. "You would press the red button here and then you press this button here. And now you're reading. So now you're listening for any garage door right now."

After Montgomery pressed his garage door opener, the signal appeared on the device.

"It's going to copy it," Montgomery said. "And then we'll show the clicker here that I'm not doing anything, and then just hold that center button."

The garage door opened without the original remote being used.

"No broken locks, no forced entry and complete access to your garage," Mattera said.

Montgomery called the vulnerability serious.

"This is an invasion of not only your belongings, but your personal life, like your family. It's extremely dangerous," he said. "I highly recommend that you take this one very seriously."

He advised homeowners to pay special attention to the garage door.

"Make sure that that interior door in your garage, if it's connected to your house, is treated like your front door," Montgomery said. "I make sure to lock that door every single time that I get home."

Montgomery also noted that the signal can be captured not only from handheld remotes but from exterior keypads and systems programmed directly into vehicles.

In other words, convenience may come with added exposure.

After the interview, Mattera said he had changed his own habits.

"I'm a lot more disciplined about keeping that interior garage door locked at all times," he said.

Mattera added that the issue extends beyond garage doors, saying additional reports on other technology vulnerabilities are planned.

