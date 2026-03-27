Mattera Newsmax Crime Report: Veteran Killed in NYC Subway Attack

Newsmax crime correspondent Jason Mattera reported on a New York City subway attack that left an elderly Air Force veteran dead, calling attention to what he described as a recurring and preventable pattern.

The case, highlighted Friday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," involves 83-year-old Richard Williams, who was allegedly shoved onto the subway tracks while simply trying to get around the city.

Authorities say Byron Hernandez was arrested March 10 after allegedly pushing two men onto the tracks at a Manhattan subway station.

Williams suffered severe injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he underwent surgery before being declared brain dead and later died.

"So, we have the same script, but a new cast — an illegal alien with a long rap sheet now facing a murder charge," Mattera said.

He walked viewers through the disturbing moments leading up to the attack, pointing to video evidence captured by a bystander.

"You can see the elderly Williams here, moments before he's allegedly pushed from the subway platform onto the tracks by Hernandez, who is standing next to him at this point," Mattera said.

"That image was captured by the first victim, who pulled out his phone to record the suspect," he added.

According to officials, Hernandez then launched the attack, targeting Williams without warning.

"Police say Hernandez then attacked the 83-year-old," Mattera reported.

Williams' death has now led to a second-degree murder indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Mattera stressed that the suspect's background raises serious concerns about immigration enforcement.

"According to Homeland Security officials, Hernandez is a Honduran national who was deported four separate times yet somehow got back into the country for a fifth time after 2020," he said.

"Over the course of his illegal stay here in the U.S., he's racked up a long criminal history, including charges for aggravated assault, domestic violence, and weapons possession," Mattera added.

He underscored the randomness and severity of the crime.

"Now he's behind bars again, this time accused of randomly killing an 83-year-old military veteran and grandfather who was merely using the subway to run some errands," Mattera said.

The report also tied the case to a broader recent crime trend in major Democrat-run cities.

"So, in just one week, Chicago and New York — two cities run by mayors who refuse to cooperate with federal immigration officials — now have two people dead, an 18-year-old college student and an 83-year-old military veteran," Mattera said. "Both allegedly killed at the hands of illegal aliens."

Hernandez remains in custody as he faces second-degree murder charges in Manhattan.

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