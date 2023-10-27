Maine Mayor to Newsmax: We're at 'High Level of Vigilance'

Jason Levesque, mayor of Auburn, Maine, said in a Newsmax interview that everybody in his community is at a "high level of vigilance" after 18 people were gunned down in neighboring Lewiston.

Levesque made his comments on Friday's "National Report." His appearance came as authorities continued their search for Robert Card, the man they suspect of carrying out the shooting rampage at a bowling alley and in a bar/restaurant.

"Really our focus right now is entrusting in our law enforcement agencies — both our local, state, as well as the federal partners to go ahead and apprehend the suspect to bring him to justice.

"There are limited places for him to hide locally — that's for sure. And everybody has good situational awareness. Everybody is at a high level of vigilance. Right now, if he's out there, if he shows his head up, we will catch him.

"Our job right now is to make sure we're communicating and using every tool imaginable, whether it's interviews like this or social media, to communicate in the best practices for our residents. How do you stay safe, but more importantly as we continue to move forward, how do we mourn together as a community? Help and support and build up those who have suffered a horrible loss?

"We're one community. We've all bowled at the bowling alley. We've all played pool and had dinner at the restaurant. Everybody knows everybody.

"We've all had friends, acquaintances that have been lost or wounded. So this is going to be a long healing process for the entire community."