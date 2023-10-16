Jason Greenblatt to Newsmax: US 'Not Ready' to Send Troops to Middle East

Jason Greenblatt, the former White House Middle East envoy during the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Monday that the United States is "certainly not" close to sending troops to the Middle East following the attack on Israel.

The Times of Israel reported on Monday that the U.S. Department of Defense has issued "prepare to deploy" orders to about 2,000 US troops who could be sent to countries near Israel, but not Israel itself according to the newspaper's sources.

When asked on "National Report" if the U.S. is close to sending troops to the Middle East, Greenblatt said, "I don't think so."

He added, "Certainly not yet, although it will be an interesting discussion to see if American boots should go into Gaza and rescue American hostages."

Greenblatt went on to note that "Israel has always wanted to fight wars with its own personnel. It takes aid and has partnerships with the U.S., of course, but I don't think we're ready to see American boots on the ground."

He then praised the decision to send two aircraft carriers to the region, the USS Gerald R. Ford and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, and their accompanying strike groups as a "very, very important deterrent and warning to the Iranian regime, to Hezbollah in Lebanon, to Syria, to be very, very careful with anything they're thinking about."

