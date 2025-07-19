Jason Galanis to Newsmax: Biden Family Corruption 'Was Endemic'

Political corruption "was endemic" and "a pattern of behavior" for the Biden family, Jason Galanis, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, told Newsmax Saturday.

"For example, secret meetings in Brooklyn, New York, with the mayor of Moscow and his wife, a multibillionaire — that meeting also included getting the VP, then-VP Joe Biden, on the telephone to encourage and help the investment from Russia into Hunter and my and Devin Archer's company," Galanis said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

"So I saw that firsthand. Likewise with the Chinese. It was pretty shocking. And that was overtures from the Chinese Communist Party, a company called Harvest, to hire Joe Biden as a director of the company. And we negotiated that while he was vice president."

Galanis said Hunter Biden was calculated in his approach to using his father's position as leverage in business dealings.

"There's no doubt about it in hindsight — now having the benefit of seeing all the evidence that has come out — that it's not surprising. It was endemic, and it was a pattern of behavior of the family, not just Hunter, not a drug-addled person.

"This was a smart lawyer who had a very tactical approach to what he was doing and what his father was doing: using the office of the vice president," he added.

Galanis, who in March 2024 was serving a lengthy federal prison sentence in Alabama for fraud schemes, appeared remotely before lawmakers during the House impeachment inquiry into the then-president.

President Donald Trump pardoned Galanis in March.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

