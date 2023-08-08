Lawyer to Newsmax: Dems Not Even Hiding Their Hypocrisy

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's disavowal of Russia's conviction of Vladimir Putin's political rival Alexei Navalny reeks of hypocrisy, according to criminal defense attorney Jared Roberts.

President Joe Biden's administration and complicit prosecutors just do not "care," as long as they can stop Trump from returning to the White House and save their jobs, Roberts told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"It's incredible. They're not even trying to hide how hypocritical they are anymore," Roberts told "The Chris Salcedo Show," comparing the pursuit of former President Donald Trump to Russia's weaponized lawfare against Navalny. "What we're seeing here is the exact same thing in that President Trump is Joe Biden's top political rival and they've thrown charges at him in several different districts. Now they have a continuing ongoing grand jury investigation."

It does not end with Trump either, Roberts lamented to host Chris Salcedo.

"They're pretty much going after anyone who is associated with [Trump] because they're terrified that they're not going to beat him in 2024 and that President Trump is essentially going to fire them all," Roberts continued.

"So I just don't understand what they're doing. They've got to know it's hypocritical, but I just don't think they care because most in the media, in the left-wing media, won't cover it anyways, so they're just going to keep going after the political opposition.

"The judges have to see it for what it is."

The prosecutorial abuse by Attorney General Merrick Garland, special counsel Jack Smith, and eventually Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis will ultimately have "consequences" on the American justice system, particularly in the stretching of RICO or racketeering law — designed to hunt down mobsters, but being used to hunt down Trump and his associates.

"It just goes to show that the Democrats will go to any length to prosecute their political opponents without regard of the consequence that it can have on our legal system," Roberts said. "They're stretching these laws so thin that it almost makes them impossible to apply in the future.

"You look at some of the laws, for example, that were brought in the D.C. indictment recently against President Trump for civil rights violations and whatnot. But all President Trump was doing was exercising his First Amendment rights, and what the risk of this is that you stretch the laws so thin that they become unconstitutionally vague and can't be enforced against future criminal defendants who are perhaps more deserving.

"But the Democrats don't care about the consequences, as long as they can go after their political opponents, and it's truly damaging our country."

Trump's polling numbers are showing Americans can see through it all right now, legal expert Ameer Benno added, but that might not matter, ultimately, if the election by trial succeeds in damaging Trump's 2024 political campaign.

"I think people have a sense of injustice, or they have a sense of outrage and of what they perceive to be injustice," Benno said. "They support the underdog. They feel that this is a political hit job, and they want to support the person who is being unfairly targeted.

"Even neutral-minded people will see things that way. They don't like kangaroo courts and banana republics, and that's what they're seeing this is looking more and more like."

Still, with regards to Trump's current polling lead, as someone famously said, "nothing is less important than the score at halftime," according to Benno.

"As these indictments continue to pile on, as the evidence continues to come in during the trials, once those trials begin, however, things may take a different focus," he concluded.

"His current commanding lead may ebb."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!