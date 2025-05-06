Jared Patterson to Newsmax: Texas Social Media Law Aimed at 'Mental Health'

Texas GOP state Rep. Jared Patterson told Newsmax on Tuesday that the bill the state House of Representatives advanced last month restricting social media for minors would "put our kids' mental health" at the forefront.

Texas House legislators last month advanced a bill that would ban children in the state from creating accounts on social media platforms and would require those platforms to impose age verification for new users.

Patterson told Newsmax's "National Report" that "this is a real life situation. Our kids are killing themselves at a clip that we've never seen before in the history of our state, and it's time that we put our kids' mental health on the same level we do their physical well-being."

He went on to say, "We have laws protecting kids" from purchasing harmful products, such as guns or tobacco, and "yet they have access to this dangerous product that the surgeon general in 2024 said is just as addictive as cigarettes."

When asked about the challenges of trying to work with major social media platforms to regulate their usage by minors, Patterson noted that "in several interim study committees, and even when I laid the bill out here in the Texas House, the social media companies neglected to even show up and answer for the harm that they've caused Texas children."

He added, "They don't even want to be a part of the process. What I'll tell you is that in this legislation, we have empowered our attorney general in the state of Texas to go after the social media companies if they have children as users on their platforms."

Patterson said, "And keep in mind, the social media companies know more about you than you know about yourself, so they know exactly who is using their platforms."

He said that the legislation will "empower the Attorney General under the laws in the state of Texas to go after them. If children access their platforms, the ball's in their court."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com