NASA's Isaacman to Newsmax: Trump Most Pro-Space President Since Kennedy

President Donald Trump's commitment to space has led to an upcoming historic launch, Jared Isaacman, the administrator of NASA, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Isaacman was appearing on "Greg Kelly Reports" ahead of the Artemis II mission, which is poised to send four astronauts around the moon and back as soon as next month.

The Artemis II mission will be the second under NASA's multibillion-dollar Artemis moon program, following an uncrewed flight in 2022, and the first to carry astronauts on a 10-day journey around the moon, taking them farther than humans have ever traveled into space.

The mission is America's return to the lunar environment for the first time in more than 50 years.

"We're sending these astronauts farther into space than we've ever sent human beings before," Isaacman said.

"We are going to send them past the moon, so they're going to go farther into space than we've ever sent humans before," he added.

"We're going to use that as an opportunity to put the spaceship through all of its paces, to really test it out in preparation for future missions where there will be a landing," Isaacman continued.

Isaacman said that under Trump, America is committed to returning to the moon.

"When President Trump first created the Artemis program, he did so for us to stay," he said.

"It's very important during this test mission of Artemis II to put it through all its paces, including manual piloting capabilities, so that we can set up for what I hope to be dozens of successful missions to follow," Isaacman added.

The NASA administrator said he has the best job in the world.

"I get to lead the best and brightest at NASA, where our goal is to pursue the secrets of the universe, to change the world in air and space," he said.

"I have the president of the United States, who has given us a national space policy to return to the moon, to build a moon base, to invest in the capabilities for the next giant leap," Isaacman added.

"We're going to build an orbital economy. We're going to launch more missions to science and discovery."

On the one-year anniversary of Trump's inauguration, Isaacman praised the president for his appreciation and interest in space.

"President Trump appreciated the ultimate high ground of space when he created the Space Force," he said.

"President Trump oversaw the return of American spaceflight capability to the United States after the shuttle was retired for 10 years," Isaacman added.

"For nearly a decade, we lost the ability to send American astronauts into space from the United States after the shuttle was retired. That capability resumed under President Trump."

Isaacman said under Trump, America has recommitted itself to the moon and preparing for the next endeavor to Mars.

"President Trump has got to be the most pro-space president since the [President John F.] Kennedy era," he said.

