Roger Stone to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Subpoena Is 'Witch Hunt 2.0'

Republican political consultant Roger Stone told Newsmax on Tuesday that the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack is "witch hunt 2.0," referencing his prior arrest and indictment in the Mueller probe on Jan. 25, 2019.

"This is witch hunt 2.0. I mean, any assertion, claim, implication that I knew about or was involved in any way in the illegal activities at the Capitol or in Washington, D.C. on January 6, is categorically false. Wasn't on the Ellipse, I did not march to the Capitol, I was not at the Capitol, and I literally know nothing about it," Stone insisted on "American Agenda."

Stone clarified to the network that he was in Washington a day before the Capitol riot encouraging a peaceful protest but that he had no part in the ensuing riot or "insurrection" accusations.

"Yes, I was in Washington on January 5," Stone said. "Yes, I did urge supporters of the president to go there to peacefully protest the irregularities and anomalies in the election, which I think needed additional and further scrutiny. But no, I never urged anyone to hurt anyone that day or any other time."

When asked if he plans to comply with the committee's subpoena, Stone stated that he has "until December 17 to give" his "formal response" and that he will provide one.

"Roger, would you plea the Fifth?" guest host Alison Maloni asked.

"You know, I'm going to make a decision between now and December 17 based on the advice of my counsel, but it's very dangerous to go into this forum because they are not honest," Stone responded.

The political provocateur is one of several subpoenas the committee has issued, along with InfoWars owner Alex Jones and former Executive Chairman of Breitbart and Counselor to the President Steve Bannon, according to Politico.

Bannon was indicted on Nov. 12 by the Department of Justice for defying the congressional subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 House committee, The New York Times reported.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here