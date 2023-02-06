N.D. Lawmaker to Newsmax: Fetal Development Video 'Almost Divine'

The North Dakota House approved a bill that mandates a fetal development video for students.

The measure would add a three-minute ultrasound video showing early fetal development to school districts' life science curriculums. It would also add human growth and development discussion with sexuality instruction.

"Our students deserve to see the genetic beauty of growth in the womb, and I think it's not shown," Republican state Senator Janne Myrdal said on Newsmax's National Report. "As an example, we're an agricultural state, and we mandate that our first graders have a plant. They put a seed in their pot, and they grow a plant in first grade to show them the sustainability of agriculture.

"It's almost divine to watch this, and I checked out several videos, and I felt this one was the shortest, most concise."

The video depicting a baby in the womb during development is three minutes. Students from kindergarten to grade 12 would have the opportunity to see it twice. The original source of the video comes from the pro-life advocacy nonprofit Live Action.

"It's not at all controversial," said Myrdal. "...We are afraid to show our kids the truth about how they are developed in the womb, and I think it's really important. It's our duty to show our children that so they have a picture of the sort of miraculous development of human beings.

"There's nothing in this video, particularly, and that's why I chose it, that is grotesque or bloody or bad or anything."

Myrdal said she does not expect any pushback from mandating the video, as Live Action would not be associated because it relinquished the rights to the video.

Also, the North Dakota state senate passed a "clean-up" bill for the state's abortion restrictions. Myrdal is one of the main sponsors. It allows abortions to be performed by victims of rape and incest, and if the woman's life is in danger. Abortions after six weeks are banned.