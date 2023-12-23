Whitaker to Newsmax: Colo. Decision a 'Sad Day' for Law

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker lamented on Newsmax the Colorado Supreme Court's 4-3 decision blocking former President Donald Trump from the state ballot.

"I think this is a kind of a sad day for the rule of law," Whitaker told "Saturday Report."

"Obviously, a 4-3 decision on such a monumental issue is taking a candidate off the ballot should be much more legally reasoned and better argued and considered than what the Colorado Supreme Court did."

"Remember, I think at the heart of this case was a one-week slapdash hearing where the parties were not entitled to subpoena documents, witnesses, or to discovery — complete violation of due process. They used that then to take Donald Trump off the ballot by making certain factual conclusions that included using the January 6th committee, which was a one-sided partisan operation under Nancy Pelosi in her House."



