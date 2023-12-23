×
Tags: jan.6 | trump | colorado | ballot | 2024 | 2020

Whitaker to Newsmax: Colo. Decision a 'Sad Day' for Law

By    |   Saturday, 23 December 2023 01:00 PM EST

Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker lamented on Newsmax the Colorado Supreme Court's 4-3 decision blocking former President Donald Trump from the state ballot.

"I think this is a kind of a sad day for the rule of law," Whitaker told "Saturday Report."

"Obviously, a 4-3 decision on such a monumental issue is taking a candidate off the ballot should be much more legally reasoned and better argued and considered than what the Colorado Supreme Court did."

"Remember, I think at the heart of this case was a one-week slapdash hearing where the parties were not entitled to subpoena documents, witnesses, or to discovery — complete violation of due process. They used that then to take Donald Trump off the ballot by making certain factual conclusions that included using the January 6th committee, which was a one-sided partisan operation under Nancy Pelosi in her House."
 

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Saturday, 23 December 2023 01:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

