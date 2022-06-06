Rep. Andy Biggs to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Show Trial a Mere 'Distraction'

The Democrats continued politicking on Jan. 6 is so unbelievable, even a Hollywood producer cannot make it the desired "distraction" from President Joe Biden's failed administration, according to Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., on Newsmax.

"This is a distraction from a disastrous domestic and international policy performance by this president," Biggs told Monday's "Prime News" with Jenn Pellegrino. "This guy is going to go down as the worst president in American history.

"And they're going to get really toasted in the midterm elections, so they have to distract and so they're going to distract with this."

House Democrats' Jan. 6 Select Committee has failed to convince Americans about the alleged "insurrection," so they have brought on a Hollywood producer to try to sell it another way, Biggs told Pellegrino.

"The problem for them is and the reason that you've got a Hollywood producer coming in now is because the American public has moved on," Biggs continued. "And why have we had to move on?

"Because we're paying over five bucks or six bucks a gallon at the gas pump and everything costs more. You got a border that porous, and it's unsafe in most big cities that the Democrats run, so people say, 'look, you know what Jan. 6 is what it was; they've arrested some people; it's time to move on and let's resolve this thing and go forward.'

"But that's not what the Democrats are doing here."

The Democrats are trying to baffle people with "B.S." now, Biggs added.

"It doesn't really surprise me because there's an old saying for trial lawyers that if you can't convince them with the facts, dazzle them with the B.S. and the production – and that's what's going to happen here," Biggs said. "They don't have the facts to demonstrate their narrative that they've been working just over a year to craft this narrative.

"And so then they come in with a whole Hollywood-type producer who wants to make a documentary out of this. For what reason? Because they don't have facts. I mean, even one of their advisers said there's no smoking gun here tying the president with the organization of these riots. The FBI has said that. But these guys, it's all they have."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!