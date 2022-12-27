Judge Andrew Napolitano to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Panel Referrals 'Worthless'

The House Jan. 6 Select Committee, just weeks before being closed down by a Republican majority, delivered criminal referrals to the Justice Department that are "worthless" pieces of paper, according to Judge Andrew Napolitano on Newsmax.

"The referrals are basically worthless, worthless pieces of paper, because it's the political opinion of those whose animosity toward the president was well known before the committee even came together," Napolitano told Tuesday's "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"The only thing the DOJ might be interested in is any evidence that committee investigators — and the committee investigators are ex, for the most part, ex-FBI agents — any evidence the committee investigators have amassed that the FBI itself didn't amass."

The FBI is conducting the special counsel into former President Donald Trump, which includes his presidential actions before, on, and after Jan. 6's storming of the Capitol, but Napolitano admitted Congress might have gotten some testimony the FBI could not get.

"Sometimes people will talk to congressional investigators that don't want to talk to FBI agents," Napolitano told host Eric Bolling. "So, if there's any new evidence in there that the DOJ doesn't have, they're going to be very anxious to see it.

"But, in terms of the conclusions, the DOJ will come to its own."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!