Dershowitz to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Panel Wrong to Promote 'Doctored' Trump Speech Tape

Alan Dershowitz, professor emeritus at Harvard Law School and one of the nation's most prominent constitutional lawyers, says he hasn't seen many legal triumphs in the House select committee's hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the Capitol building.

For starters, as Dershowitz told Newsmax on Tuesday, the witnesses cannot be cross-examined by the defense.

Secondly, nearly every bit of testimony would be deemed "hearsay" in a standard court of law, according to Dershowitz.

Also, the "Democrat-controlled committee" won't stand for any dissent in the hearings, Dershowitz said. They apparently don't want witnesses who might rebut testimony. They never permitted the Republicans to secure their hand-picked representative choices on the Jan. 6 panel either, he said.

Instead, the committee is made up of seven House Democrats and only two Republicans — Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — both of whom voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in early 2021.

And perhaps most egregiously, Dershowitz cannot believe the panel would try to pass off a "doctored tape" of Trump addressing the masses before the Jan. 6, 2021, unrest as key evidence of his supposed guilt.

"The committee left out the part of President Trump [imploring the people] to protest 'peacefully and patriotically,'" Dershowitz said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"Even a one-sided grand jury would not appropriately be allowed to indict" this case in a standard court of law, Dershowitz explained, adding that "you can't cheat like the Democrats have done."

It's not just the Democrats on the House panel betraying the notion of a balanced trial, Dershowitz said.

Kinzinger, who will lead Wednesday's hearings, recently asserted that the committee has enough evidence to bring criminal misconduct charges against Trump.

"Well, [Kinzinger's] just dead wrong. He confuses the word 'unlawful' with 'criminal,''' Dershowitz said.

"Any first-year law student [would] understand the difference between something that may be unlawful, and something that may be criminal."

And therein lies the crux of Dershowitz's main argument: Although he voted Democratic in the last two presidential elections; that hasn't stopped him from demanding a fair hearing on this matter.

The committee doesn't ''want any confrontation ... this [process] is not to be trusted," he said, before using a sports analogy to support his request for fairness.

"We've only heard one side. It's like watching a basketball game, in which one team keeps shooting and scoring, but the other team isn't allowed on the [court]."

