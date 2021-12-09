Rep. Gohmert to Newsmax: House Jan. 6 Committee a 'Vigilante Group'

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert told Newsmax on Thursday that the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack was a "vigilante group" that is "out of control" after a series of controversial subpoenas against conservative politicians and activists.

The response comes after Gohmert's former House Republican colleague, Mark Meadows, who has provided some documentation, filed a lawsuit against the committee after it announced intentions to move forward with criminal contempt proceedings, CNN reported earlier the same day.

"When it comes to Mark Meadows, what you see is what you get," Gohmert told "American Agenda." He's a stand-up guy. He was willing to go along with this vigilante group called the January 6 Commission and give them answers, but they were going way beyond what they're entitled to ... they're out of control."

After serving in Congress with Gohmert as chair of the House Freedom Caucus, Meadows became former President Donald Trump's chief of staff on March 31, 2020, succeeding Mick Mulvaney.

Gohmert stated that he thought the commission was being used as a "political tool to go after opponents."

"This has gone so far beyond what congressional investigations should be doing. It's become a political tool for a bunch of vigilantes," he added.

In response, the Texas congressman proposed a counter-committee to investigate alleged abuses of the Jan. 6 commission.

"We're probably gonna need a commission to investigate how abusive this commission got in seizing documents," Gohmert told the network. "We need to know how badly compromised this power-hungry group of Democrats has become."

So far, the committee has subpoenaed other close Trump allies including former White House adviser Steve Bannon, personnel director John McEntee, senior adviser Stephen Miller, and political consultant Roger Stone.

Bannon was indicted for contempt of Congress by the Department of Justice on Nov. 12 after refusing to comply with the subpoena.

