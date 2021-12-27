Kash Patel to Newsmax: Pelosi, DC Mayor Said 'No' to Trump Sending Troops on Jan. 6

Kash Patel, the former chief of staff to the Acting United States Secretary of Defense under President Donald Trump, told Newsmax that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said "no in writing" to Trump sending "10 to 20,000 National Gaurdsman" to the Capitol prior to the riot.

"Two days before Jan. 6," Patel told "Spicer & Co.," we "were in the Oval Office ... [where] basically the president authorized 10 to 20,000 National Guards' men and women around the country if needed, and the law requires that authorization. So President Trump preemptively took that action. We then, the Department of Defense, went to Mayor Bowser, the Capitol police, who are, of course, reporting to Nancy Pelosi and said, 'look, we have the authorization, but we need the request under federal law to come from the mayor and the Capitol Police for National Guardsman on Jan. 6. They said 'no,' in writing."

Newsmax later spoke to a representative of Patel's who said a document of Pelosi saying no in writing "exist[s] somewhere" but "he doesn't have access anymore." But it is also unclear if Patel is referring to Pelosi saying no in a document or a DoD timeline.

Patel added that he has not been able to legally release the transcript of his interview with the Jan. 6 panel.

"Having run the Russia-gate investigation and doing proper congressional oversight," he adds, "I do think it's important for the American people to have ... the transcript ... And I've asked them repeatedly" to release it. "My lawyers, which cost me a fortune, have asked them repeatedly, and they just sort of kick the can down the road and say, 'you know, maybe we'll get to it' or something like that."

