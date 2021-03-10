James Comer to Newsmax TV: Stimulus Bill Will 'Have Negative Impact on the Economy'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.., told Newsmax TV that a tax cut would benefit Americans more than stimulus checks, which he called “the big government approach,” and compared it to “printing more money.”

Comer told “John Bachman Now” on Wednesday: “I would rather have individuals spend that money to stimulate the economy than the government and that's what this bill does. It's directing the government to add an additional $350 billion to spend any way they want with no guard rails.”

He added later, “we're upset over the big government approach, the printing more money, creating inflation, all the bad things that the Democrats are doing right now is gonna have a negative impact on the economy, and that's why Republicans were upset.

Comer went on to say that “it's really sad” that National Guard troops remain deployed in the Capitol along with a barrier following the deadly riot in January.

“I could look out my window right now and I see that razor wire, that wall, and I see troops standing around. No intelligence report that I've received as ranking member of the [House] Oversight Committee leads me to believe there's any threat whatsoever to the Capitol. But I'll tell you where there is a threat. There's a threat on the southern border. The border the Biden border crisis is for real.”

