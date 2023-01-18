Rep. Comer to Newsmax: 'Who Are These Attorneys?'

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax Wednesday that letting President Joe Biden's personal attorneys determine what is and isn't classified as the president's mishandled documents scandal continues to unfold is a problem because no one knows exactly who Biden's attorneys are and whom they represent.

"They raided Mar-a-Lago — the FBI — with SWAT team attire," Comer said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." "They went through every room at [former President Donald Trump's Florida residence] Mar-a-Lago, including [former first lady] Melania [Trump]'s room and her closet and Baron [Trump]'s room. But then with Joe Biden — now that we know it's in multiple locations with lots of potential security breaches — when you look at the fact that Hunter [Biden] lived in that house for two years and the fact that anonymous donations from China are the primary donors to the Biden Center for Diplomacy ... Not only did they not raid the Biden residence, they're letting his personal attorneys, who don't have security clearance, go through and say, 'OK, if you find something, we trust you. You bring it back to us.'

"Nobody believes this," he continued. "Even the most adamant Democrat out here would have to say this doesn't pass the smell test. This is another act of hypocrisy, another example of a two-tier system of justice in America."

Comer asked why there has "been such a discrepancy" in how Trump, who is also under investigation for possessing classified materials after leaving the presidency, was treated versus how Biden is being treated, in being allowed to have his lawyers walk through what amounts to a crime scene.

"That's a problem because who are these attorneys?" Comer asked. "Who are their clients? Do they represent China? Do they have Chinese interests? Do they represent Burisma or the remnants of Burisma in Ukraine?

"I mean, when CNN comes after you for not passing the smell test, it's getting bad out there," he said. "So the Biden people are going to have to come up with a plan and start answering some questions very soon."

The Kentucky Republican said he's hoping to start holding public hearings in March, but the timeline could change depending on how quickly the investigation progresses.

"I can assure the American people that the truth will come out and we will be able to have a public hearing to where the Democrats will have equal time," he said. "They can ask questions. If they want to defend the indefensible, then so be it. But this is something every American should know: whether or not this administration's compromised because of the millions of dollars from our adversaries that they've received from their influence peddling schemes over the years."

