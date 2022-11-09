×
Comer to Newsmax: GOP Should Probe 'Biden Family Influence-Peddling'

(Newsmax)

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 01:03 PM EST

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Republicans will want to investigate “the Biden family influence-peddling” if they gain a majority in the House.

When asked what Republicans would investigate if they took control of the House, Comer said, “I'm very concerned about the Biden family influence-peddling, the mainstream media calls it just a Hunter Biden investigation. Let's be honest, this is the Joe Biden investigation because the fact that Hunter Biden's of shady business character, that's pretty much universal.”

He continued, “Now I think that ship has sailed and everyone knows that Hunter Biden's business is influenced peddling. Now what we're concerned about on the oversight committee is, Has his shady business dealings impacted this administration? Has Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings compromised the Biden White House? And we have certain areas where we're concerned that it has.”

Comer went on to say, “This isn't a political vendetta. This isn't a political witch hunt. This isn't retribution. This is the fact that Republicans are concerned that the Biden family influence-peddling is a national security risk. And we want to get answers on that.”

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 01:03 PM
