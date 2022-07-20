Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Hunter Biden 'Bleeding Bear' in a Snowstorm

Hunter Biden has done some "very serious things" and has not been coy about covering his trail, according to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., who told Newsmax that investigating him is "like tracking a bleeding bear through a snowstorm."

"He's left all sorts of evidence along the way: the emails, the phone messages, the bank records," Comer, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, told Wednesday's "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "You know, there's no question that Hunter Biden has committed many crimes here.

"The question is, first of all, what's the Department of Justice going to do about it? And then the next question is what does Joe Biden have to do with any of these crimes?"

Comer, who expects to be the chairman of the House Oversight Committee in January if Republicans regain the majority after the midterm elections, told host Rob Schmitt the investigations will commence under Republican leadership, regardless of what Biden's DOJ does.

"Remember, if they indict him, that will protect him from a congressional subpoena, because it's no secret that when Republicans take control — and hopefully I become chairman of the House Oversight Committee — Hunter Biden is going to receive the first subpoena," Comer added.

"Our investigation is not going to stop, because what the DOJ is looking into Hunter Biden are the minor offenses. The tax evasion and the misrepresenting a gun purchase. That's minor stuff compared to the problems he has."

There is also "possible illegal lobbying," according to Comer.

"Well, duh, of course he's been doing that — that's influence peddling, and that's illegal, not to mention it's very unethical."

The triggering of the 150 suspicious activity reports is likely to shed light on some "very serious things," Comer continued.

"We're looking into what exactly triggered those 150 suspicious activity reports because those are triggered by things like money laundering," Comer said. "Those are triggered by suspicious money wires to and from countries that have sanctions — drug dealers, people suspected of human trafficking. Very serious things."

Comer said Hunter Biden is likely to be indicted on tax evasion charges.

"Well, the tax evasion, he's gonna get zinged on that," Comer said. "I mean, he owes over $2 million in taxes, and everybody knows it. So, you know that he's gonna get indicted at least on that. I'm not saying he's gonna get convicted. I think he's gonna get indicted or even worse."

Comer is very much against chasing down the improprieties via special counsel, saying "special counsels don't work" and take "too long."

"We can do what needs to be done in the House Oversight Committee when the Republicans become the majority," Comer concluded.

"We're going to have a hearing with or without Hunter Biden early on in January. We've already got commitments from some of his business associates, from some of these banks that these violations [come from], so the American people are going to find out what truly is behind this Biden crime family."

