Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Hunter Art Stinks of 'Conflicts,' Hypocrisy

Not only does Hunter Biden's profiteering through high-end artwork sold to anonymous buyers as a first-time painter reek of conflicts of interest, but it also drips with hypocrisy by Democrats, according to GOP Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on Newsmax.

"The White House needs to be transparent," Comer, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, told Thursday's "Greg Kelly Reports." ''We've asked some valid questions that I don't think anyone in their right mind would consider partisan, especially when you consider the questions the Democrats on the Oversight Committee asked about the Trump children, when the Trump children were involved in the real estate business decades before Donald Trump ever ran for president.''

Comer added that "this doesn't pass the smell test."

"No sensible American would believe that Hunter Biden is first of all a desired pick to be on a board of a foreign national company, nor would they believe he is an artist who would command a half a million dollars for a piece of art," Comer said.

"This goes along with a pattern of conflicts of interest that we've seen with Hunter Biden and other members of the Biden family, and we're asking questions."

The White House has orchestrated a deal to keep Hunter Biden's potential buyers for artwork confidential. The art is to be sold at a first-time show this fall, with pieces ranging in price from $75,000 to $500,000, according to the gallery brokering the sales.

"If I were Joe Biden in the White House, I would want to be transparent with this, because there are a lot of suspicious things taking place in the White House now with respect to China," Comer said.

"And the fact that Hunter Biden's selling art to anonymous buyers, one might raise the question, is communist China one of the buyers? Is this the reason the Biden administration isn't very interested in getting to the bottom of the origination of the COVID-19 virus?

"There are so many questions that Republicans have that I think average Americans have about China and the Biden administration doesn't seem interested."

Notably, there is a Chinese term that means "elegant bribery" in the selling of subjective artwork, a "widespread" practice in China, The New York Times reported in 2014.

"But here we have Hunter Biden, with his newfound fame and fortune in artwork, so we have some questions," Comer added.

Also, Frank Biden, the president's brother, is featured in Florida ads selling his consulting work for a law firm, where he acknowledges that he is a non-attorney beneficiary.

"Nobody has ever heard of anything like that," Comer said. "It's another conflict of interest. It's another pattern by the Biden family of trying to profit off of Joe Biden. And this just didn't begin when Joe Biden became president. This happened throughout the Obama-Biden years when Biden was vice president as well.

"So, this is very unethical."

