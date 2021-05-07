Rep. Comer to Newsmax TV: Biden Border Approach 'Stupidity'

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky called President Joe Biden’s approach to the immigration flood at the southwest border ''stupidity,'' telling Newsmax TV that the administration is clueless as to how to handle the crisis.

Comer decried Biden’s approach — particularly with paying the Northern Triangle of Central American countries: El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras — to try to keep migrants from heading for the United States.

"But when you offer to pay these Third World countries not to send people across the border, they're going to have an alarm bell go off in their head and say, 'You know what? Let's take his money and then wait a few weeks, and then we'll send him another caravan that way, and maybe they'll keep paying us more money, and this could be a new cash cow for us,''' Comer said on "The Chris Salcedo Show." ''I mean, it is stupidity."

Comer, the ranking minority member of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, also discussed at length the Biden administration's other methods of handling the border, including transporting children from El Paso to San Diego and offering contractors no-bid contracts to convert strip malls into temporary shelters.

The Customs and Border Patrol agency reported a record number of unaccompanied minors crossing illegally from Mexico into the United States in March, more than 18,000. Statistics for May have not been released.

"The Biden administration is awarding no-bid contracts to developers who are going in buying out old motels and strip malls, and they're converting them into temporary shelters,'' he said. ''And they're doing that to try to camouflage the fact that they've got all these unaccompanied minors and all these illegals and they don't know what to do with them."