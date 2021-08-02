Rep. James Comer to Newsmax: Absentee Ballots Root Cause of Voter Fraud

Republican states are going to do what Democrats refuse to do, according to Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., on Newsmax: Regulate absentee balloting to root out fraud.

"We need to get the absentees under control," Comer told Monday's "Spicer & Co." "Growing up in Kentucky and Appalachia, I've seen a lot of election fraud cases.

"Every election fraud case I've ever seen revolved around absentee voting, and that's what the big problem was in the last election."

Comer told co-host Lyndsay Keith he was confident that Republicans can beat back Democrats' attempts to continue to use mass mail-in balloting they enacted — in many places without proper state legislative approval in place — for the 2020 presidential election, citing safety during the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.

"You should never have universal ballots, you shouldn't mail ballots, because people die, people move, sometimes people vote when they never received an absentee ballot, and sometimes they vote again," Comer continued, echoing many of the claims the Trump campaign leveled in their allegations of voter fraud in the election.

"So the absentee ballots have to get under control."

Comer said Republican-held states are going to put laws on the books to regulate absentee balloting to provide clarity and integrity in U.S. elections.

"I think that most of the states that had issues with universal absentee ballot — most of the Republican states, anyway — are going to tighten their laws," Comer added.

Voter identification should not be controversial, particularly for securing elections, he said.

"We should always have an ID to vote," Comer concluded. "So that's something that we're going to continue have to fight the Democrats for because, for whatever reason, they think that's racist.

"And it's not."

Polls show an overwhelming majority of voters — even higher among Black voters in those polls — support voter ID laws, despite Democrats having fought that requirement for years.

