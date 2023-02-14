Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: Clapper 'Trying to Backtrack' on Biden Laptop Letter

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, who served during the Obama administration, seems to be "covering his tracks" regarding his signing of a 2020 letter claiming the Hunter Biden laptop scandal was a "Russian information operation," Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax Tuesday evening.

"The letter that [Clapper] signed with the 50 other former intelligence officials was an obvious information operation," said Johnson, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Even though the other intelligence officials claimed the Biden laptop "had all the earmarks of a Russian information operation," the letter Clapper signed was an information operation that interfered in our elections "to a far greater extent than anything Russia ever could have hoped to have accomplished."

However, now that Hunter Biden has been confirmed as the laptop owner, Johnson says the people who signed the letter are "trying to backtrack," by reasoning they never actually said the laptop was really Russian disinformation.

"They obviously were involved and their entire motivation was to impact the election, and they did so," Johnson added.

The Wisconsin senator continued by saying that "it wasn’t just a one-time letter."

Also, in his testimony before the House of Representatives last week, Johnson said that every intelligence official who signed the 2020 letter needs to be interviewed by the committee, and should be asked how they got involved in signing it. By doing so, investigators can find out who the masterminded the operation.

In response to Schmitt asking if he thinks the committee will get Clapper to testify, Johnson said "that's why he's trying to cover his tracks right now."

