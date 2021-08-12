Texas Rep. James White to Newsmax: State Embarrassed by Dems' Flight

Texas House Democrats who left the state to break a quorum needed to vote on a GOP-led election bill have been everywhere but where they have needed to be, but the vote on that and other vital issues will still eventually take place, state Rep. James White told Newsmax Thursday.

"They have been everywhere except where they need to be, anywhere between Portugal and Washington, D.C.," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is just totally embarrassing. We have transnational gangs, cartels that are flooding across our borders, and when we're supposed to be here in Austin, addressing the security of our borders, the Democrat legislators flee Texas to D.C. to nationalize our elections."

His comments about the Portugal leg of the trip are in response to reports by Texas Monthly's Jonathan Tilov on Aug. 3 that Rep. Julie Johnson and her wife and Jessica Gonzalez and her fiancé are in Portugal for a vacation they had been planning, with non-refundable tickets, for a year-and-a-half, but that they were "still participating in caucus meetings via ZOOM."

White said Texas lawmakers voted to compel the Democrats to return ot the Chamber, but he doesn't know what their next move will be.

"I see a lot of unconstitutional challenges to the constitution of Texas, where they're getting activist judges to do a series of temporary injunction orders to prevent their arrest," said White. "But understand this: We will vote on securing our elections, securing our voters, our votes, securing our borders, and we will vote on legislation to protect girls' sports here in Texas. We will have the votes on these issues and we will move these issues and the statute."

Texans are also becoming frustrated by the impasse, said White.

"I'm so proud to represent 170,000 of the best Texans in the greatest state of the union and my folks back at home and throughout the state are absolutely livid right now," said White. "The Democrats are underwater in their latest polling. I've seen probably 35% to 39% approve of the fleeing of Texans to D.C. instead of being here doing their constitutional duty."

The fight, however, can't go on indefinitely, said White.

"Unfortunately, it seems that they're going to try to fight this for a very, very long time, but I believe the longest quorum break here in Texas has been about 46 days," he said. "I think we're a little over 30 days into this quorum break here, so I think that will be back relatively soon and voting on these issues that are so important to the people of Texas."

