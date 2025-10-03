Fla. AG to Newsmax: Trump Library by Freedom Tower 'Fitting'

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier told Newsmax on Friday that the planned site of President Donald Trump's future presidential library — immediately adjacent to Miami's historic Freedom Tower — could not be more appropriate, calling it a "beacon of freedom and liberty."

"A lot of people don't realize that Florida has its very own Ellis Island, this location where Cubans fled the terrors of communism," Uthmeier told Newsmax's "National Report." "To be housed immediately adjacent to that is so fitting."

Uthmeier praised the decision to place the library on the Miami Dade College campus, noting that it will boost education, tourism, and the state's economy.

"Florida's happy to house its first-ever presidential library for one of our very own Florida residents, President Trump," he said.

The Freedom Tower welcomed Cuban refugees after Fidel Castro seized power in 1959 and remains a symbol of America's promise of liberty. Located on Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami, the site overlooks Biscayne Bay and anchors the city's skyline.

Earlier this year, the Miami-Dade County Commission voted to approve the proposal, making Florida the permanent home of the Trump Presidential Library. It will be the first presidential library ever built in Florida.

GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet voted earlier this week to convey a 2.63-acre parcel of state-owned land to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation. The site is currently a Miami Dade College parking lot.

"I have no doubt if it's anything like what the Trump enterprise does, it will be a beautiful feature on the Miami skyline that will be seen for miles," Uthmeier added.

