Fla. AG Uthmeier to Newsmax: Reelect Miyares in Va. Amid Crime Debate

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Newsmax Tuesday urged Virginia voters to return Attorney General Jason Miyares to office, casting public safety as the defining issue in the race and praising Miyares as a proven crimefighter.

Speaking on "National Report," Uthmeier said Virginians would "send a loud message" against violent crime and argued Miyares has backed law enforcement and prosecuted gangs aggressively.

He contrasted that with the Democrat in the race, criticizing inflammatory messages that drew national scrutiny and became a flash point late in the campaign.

Uthmeier said families "want to raise their kids in an environment where they will be safe" and described Miyares as a "protector of children" who has worked to drive crime down.

He encouraged Virginians to vote, saying the election would telegraph that the state "does not tolerate violent crimes."

The Virginia attorney general contest has been closely watched after reports surfaced of incendiary text messages tied to the Democrat candidate, which became a focus in recent debates and media coverage.

Uthmeier also weighed in on the ongoing federal government shutdown, criticizing Democrats and asserting that Congress should pass a "clean bill" to reopen agencies.

He warned that programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program face disruptions if the impasse continues, echoing recent federal guidance and reporting that millions could miss scheduled November food aid disbursements.

Uthmeier's remarks align with a broader Republican message that emphasizes public safety and support for law enforcement while placing responsibility for the shutdown's fallout on Democrats.

The shutdown's potential to interrupt SNAP benefits has amplified urgency for a compromise on Capitol Hill as families brace for missed payments and state agencies prepare contingency plans.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com