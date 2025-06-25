Florida AG to Newsmax: Good Luck to AOC Finding 'Alligator Alcatraz'

On Monday it was reported that Florida is planning to build a detention center — affectionately known as "Alligator Alcatraz" — for illegal aliens. The preliminary plans calls for converting the 17,000-acre Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport just west of Miami into a massive holding facility.

The Department of Homeland Security has officially signed off on the project, yet many in the Florida Democratic Party have pushed back on the proposal saying the GOP is "abusing their power."

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier told Newsmax on Wednesday that he welcomes the debate from his colleagues on the political left. "And I tell you, AOC and some of these communist members of Congress, if they want to come and cry in front of this detention center, good luck finding it. It's right in the middle of the Everglades."

"The governor tasked our state leaders to do anything possible to help President [Donald] Trump detain and deport illegal immigrants. An 'Alligator Alcatraz' is one way we're going to do it," Uthmeier said during an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

Uthmeier praised Trump for enforcing immigration laws after decades of capitulation.

"I tell you what, just last week we pulled more MS-13 members off the streets in Orlando. The week before, I announced a lifetime conviction of a criminal alien sex trafficker.

"Thank God we have a president that's enforcing the law, that's protecting American families. And we're going to do everything we can to help them," Uthmeier said.

