James Rosen, Fmr. Fox White House Correspondent, Joins Newsmax

Newsmax announced today that veteran Washington reporter James Rosen will join the network as Chief White House Correspondent.

Rosen’s move to Newsmax — the nation’s fourth highest-rated cable news channel — marks an exciting new chapter in a singular journalism career.

As a top correspondent at Fox News and the Sinclair Broadcast Group over the last two decades, Rosen has reported from the White House, the State Department, Capitol Hill, the Supreme Court, the Pentagon, and the campaign trail. He has filed stories from nearly all 50 states and some 40 foreign countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, China, Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Saudi Arabia, Uganda, and Haiti.

In addition to being recognized with awards for journalistic excellence, Rosen’s reporting has resulted in him being targeted by the Obama administration for censorship and FBI surveillance. These violations triggered official investigations and the enactment of procedural reforms at both the State and Justice departments.

"James Rosen is not only a reporter’s reporter, but also a great thinker and author who can share complex issues on a TV screen and explain them in clear and understandable ways," Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media, said.

"We are pleased and proud to have him as a key part of our growing news team," Ruddy added.

"I am thrilled to join the Newsmax team," Rosen said. "I've known Chris Ruddy for over a decade and have long admired from afar his innovation and success in growing Newsmax and its brand.

"Now I am privileged to join him and other friends at the network as I cover the White House and Washington with integrity, tenacity, and humility, grounded at all points by respect for my colleagues, the people and subjects I cover, and the Newsmax audience."

Rosen began his career as a researcher for Dan Rather when he was managing editor and anchor of the "CBS Evening News." After a stint as a political producer for NY-1 News, Rosen was a reporter and anchor at WREX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Rockford, Illinois, and at News 12/The Bronx in New York City.

He is the author or editor of three books, including a revisionist history of Watergate, an oral history conducted with former Vice President Dick Cheney, and an anthology of writings by the late William F. Buckley Jr. that spent five weeks on The New York Times bestseller list.

Rosen’s articles and essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, POLITICO, The Atlantic, Harper’s, and many other leading periodicals.

Newsmax Media operates the Newsmax channel, a top 25 cable channel that is available in more than 100 million U.S. homes through all major cable operators and most OTT platforms. Newsmax’s media holdings reach more than 40 million Americans regularly and Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

