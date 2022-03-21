Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: MiG Jet Senate Resolution 'Going Really Slow'

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Monday that a Senate resolution to transfer Polish MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine is "going really slow."

"Way too slow is how it's going, actually, and that's been the challenge of this," Lankford, who introduced the resolution along with seven other Senate Republicans on Thursday, said during an appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

"Those MiGs really were needed three weeks ago. They become less and less relevant as ... the Russians are allowed more and more time to be able to take out the sustainment locations where they do repairs," Lankford stated.

"When Zelenskyy asked for these three weeks ago, that was the time to actually provide it - not for the administration just to dither the whole time saying, 'We're thinking about it,' while the Russians are selectively taking out every location," he continued.

The resolution from the Republican senators comes after the Biden administration rejected Poland's offer to send their MiGs to Ukraine through a U.S. airbase in Germany earlier this month, according to Al-Jazeera.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in an official statement on March 8 that the proposal would raise "serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance."

"We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland's proposal is a tenable one," Kirby clarified.

"It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it," he added.

Lankford criticized the decision by the administration to host Eric Bolling, arguing that the U.S. already provides Ukraine with Gloster Javelin aircraft and FIM-92 Stinger surface-to-air missiles, as well as firearms.

"Clearly, Stingers and Javelins are deployed from the United States into Ukraine. So, you can't say, 'We can't just do a direct transfer,' because we've done a direct transfer of small arms," the Oklahoma senator claimed.

"I can assure you ... Russian helicopter pilots that are getting shot in the face with a Stinger as it comes up from the ground, they know that's an offensive weapon on the ground from Ukraine."

"The MiGs are the same thing," he concluded.

