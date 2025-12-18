Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Economy Turning Corner as Trump Policies Kick In

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said Thursday morning to Newsmax that Americans are already feeling tangible economic relief under President Donald Trump, arguing that lower prices and stronger hiring are no accident but the result of deliberate policy changes.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Lankford credited the Trump administration and Congress with reversing what he described as years of economic damage under former President Joe Biden.

Lankford said voters are noticing the difference at the grocery store, the gas pump, and in their paychecks, particularly as inflation pressures ease.

He contrasted current conditions with the previous administration's record, saying, "It's not happening anymore. We had 21% inflation under Joe Biden."

He emphasized that Trump's economic message is resonating because it reflects real-world experience.

"What President Trump came out to say last night was, you feel the difference that's happening now," Lankford said, referring to the president's Wednesday night address to the nation. "That's not accidental."

According to Lankford, those gains stem from coordinated action across government rather than market forces alone.

"This is just not something that just occurred on its own," he said, pointing to "changes in tax policy, dealing with differences in trade policy, putting leverage on companies to be able to add additional hiring here in the United States."

He added that targeted efforts to reduce everyday costs are paying off. "Working with food companies to be able to bring the price down," Lankford said, has helped families stretched thin by years of rising prices.

Lankford shared a personal example from back home to illustrate the dramatic shift.

"In Oklahoma City last weekend when I was home, I paid $1.97 for gasoline," he said. "I cannot remember the last time I got gas that began with a dollar on it."

Looking ahead, Lankford said Americans can expect even more relief in 2026 as provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act take effect.

"Americans will feel it very, very quickly when they're filing their taxes next year," he said, citing "no tax on tips, no tax on overtime" as immediate benefits.

He said law enforcement officers and first responders who rely heavily on overtime will see fast relief, while working seniors will benefit as well.

"Those seniors will now not be paying taxes on their working income if they're also receiving Social Security," Lankford said.

Small businesses, farmers, and ranchers also stand to gain from immediate deductions for major capital expenses, which Lankford said will "make a huge difference in hiring and investment."

"There will be a very definite feeling that things have shifted on this as we go into next year," said Lankford, adding that Americans should also expect improvements tied to auto insurance, loans, and interest rates, especially for American-made vehicles.

