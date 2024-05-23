Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Border Bill a 'Prop' That Will Lose

The Senate Democrats' push for another vote on a bipartisan border bill that was defeated in February is nothing more than a political "prop," that will lose on Thursday's vote as well, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., who negotiated the original bill and voted for it, told Newsmax on Thursday.

"It's a pure messaging vote and a fundraising piece for Democrats to be able to run out and say, See, we want to do border security and those Republicans don't want to be able to do it, which is absolutely absurd," he told "Wake Up America." "They feel like they've got some easy way to be able to get high ground."

Meanwhile, the border remains wide open, as Lankford said 5,200 people crossed into the country on Tuesday alone.

"The way to handle this is to be serious and to say clearly we have differences of opinion," he added. "But the American people aren't divided on this. They just want it to stop. So we get together, stop the politics and the messaging and the Democrat fundraising emails that are going on in this, and let's actually solve the problem."

Lankford added that he was not contacted about the plans to return the bill for a vote, and he will not say yes to it because he wants to make it clear that the move from the Democrats is purely political.

"They're not trying to actually pass anything," he said. "This is a political stunt that they're trying to do and I'm making very clear with my vote that this is a stunt, not an attempt to do anything, and I'm going to be interested in how many Democrats walk away from this."

The senator added the latest try on the legislation was on something that was "never intended to be an actual bill" and that is why "so many Democrats that are walking away from it."

Democrats also don't want to vote for the measure, Lankford said, because it doesn't have all the things they wanted, including amnesty.

"It doubles the number of deportation flights, adds dramatically more asylum officers, changes the standard for asylum, and speeds up the hearing while taking away a lot of the appeals," he said. "It is much, much stronger than Democrats want to support and I'll be interested in this messaging from Democrats if they are actually going vote for it today."

Lankford also said he didn't get a notification about the vote until last week, learning in a text message that the bill was coming up.

The other major difference in the bills is that the first try included language for funding Ukraine and Israel, but now it's a standalone border bill, which will likely lead to far more Democrats voting against it than did in February, said Lankford.

"It's a much stronger bill than they would ever want to do for border security," he said.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden is running scared of his progressive base because it wants open borders, which is not what the rest of the country wants, said Lankford.

"He knows he's got to also win independent voters to be able to win the election but he's got to please his progressive base that wants open borders, so he's trying to decide, and right now he's choosing the progressive left," said Lankford.

