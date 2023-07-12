Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Biden's Awkward Moments Normal

President Joe Biden having a awkward moment with foreign leaders has become normal, Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Wednesday when commenting on Biden's performance at the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

On Biden seen using cue cards when talking with fellow leaders, Lankford told Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "I am sorry to say that at times President Biden having an odd interaction with a foreign leader is kind of like a 'dog bites man' kind of story. We just expect it at this point and it doesn't even make news anymore."

Lankford added: "That's the difficulty and the challenge we have right now with President Biden traveling around the world trying to establish relationships. I can't find a good foreign policy moment that the president has had."

Lankford, who is on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs, also said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has no right to complain about his country not being accepted into NATO.

"Countries do not join NATO when they are actively involved in a war," Lankford said. "That is a basic standard" and rule of the alliance.

Lankford added that Ukraine "was not prepared before this war actually even started" for NATO membership.

He said Kyiv "didn't have the right kind of government, they didn't have the right kind of oversight, they didn't have the right kind of structure for ending corruption. All of those things were not in existence before, which is why they couldn't join before and they certainly can't join during a hot, active war."

Lankford also talked about his attempt to fix passport backlog with new legislation.

"Anyone who is trying to get a passport right now is figuring out that this is total chaos," he said.

"This administration can't run the most basic elements of government," he said, pointing out that the latest example is the State Department, "which can't fulfill the passport requests that are coming in. It used to take six weeks to get a passport, now it's 15 to 18 weeks."

Lankford said it should never take longer than 12 weeks and that the State Department must notify Congress about any problems.

He added that it should also be basic that people be able to view online how their passports are progressing, emphasizing that the purpose of the bipartisan legislation is an attempt "to get a consistent process that will actually work."

