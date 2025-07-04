Former Ambassador to Newsmax: Hamas Should Make a Deal

With a U.S.-backed ceasefire plan gaining momentum, former U.S. Ambassador James Jeffrey told Newsmax on Friday that Hamas must act now, warning that delays could jeopardize the best opportunity yet to end the war in the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas has been abandoned one way or another by all of its Iranian proxy partners, including Iran itself," Jeffrey said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"And it's time for Hamas to do a deal."

Hamas announced Friday that it had submitted what it called a "positive response" to the latest proposal for a 60-day ceasefire in Gaza.

The plan includes the return of all living hostages and the remains of some deceased, in exchange for a temporary halt in fighting. Israel previously accepted the framework, which the United States and other mediators brokered.

"The movement is fully prepared to immediately enter into a round of negotiations regarding the mechanism for implementing this framework," Hamas said in a statement.

Jeffrey, who served as U.S. ambassador to Iraq and Turkey and was the special representative for Syria and the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, cautioned that the path ahead is still uncertain.

"Where we're headed is possibly to more delay on the part of Hamas," he said. "But on the other hand, President Trump is pushing both sides very hard."

President Donald Trump, who is set to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday at the White House, has increased pressure on both parties in recent weeks in an attempt to reach a comprehensive agreement.

Jeffrey emphasized that even if a deal on the ceasefire were reached, it would not signal the end of the broader conflict.

"A 60-day ceasefire, which is what Trump is opting for in return for all the living hostages and some of those who sadly have deceased, doesn't necessarily mean the end of the war," he said.

The core dispute remains the future governance and security of Gaza.

Israel insists it will not withdraw entirely, citing security concerns, while Hamas demands a complete Israeli exit as part of any long-term resolution.

"There still has to be some kind of agreement on the day after," Jeffrey said. "Israel will not give up permanently its presence in Gaza, to turn it over again to whatever's left of Hamas. And Hamas is insisting that Israel do just that."

That deadlock, according to Jeffrey, has stalled the end of the war for more than a year.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com