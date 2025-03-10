James Gilmore to Newsmax: Negotiations a Danger to Ukraine

The former ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, James Gilmore, told Newsmax on Monday that peace negotiations were a danger to Ukraine.

"My take on the negotiations is, is that they're exceedingly dangerous for Ukraine," Gilmore told "American Agenda."

"And if I were to offer them any advice at all, it is to never, ever surrender the legitimacy of the conquest to Russia, no matter how long it takes, one year, five years, or ten years."

Gilmore's warning to Ukraine comes as the Trump administration is set to meet with the embattled country in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for negotiations.

Gilmore added that Ukraine has to "decide how long this goes on."

