Dover, N.J., Mayor to Newsmax: Crossing Party Lines to Endorse Ciattarelli

Dover Mayor James P. Dodd, a Democrat, told Newsmax on Tuesday that he is breaking with his party to support Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli over his challenger, Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill, citing frustration with New Jersey's taxes, business climate, and his own party's leadership in Trenton.

"I'm supporting Jack because he has a strong focus on property tax reform in the state of New Jersey," Dodd said on "National Report."

"People can't even afford to live in New Jersey anymore, [and] you certainly can't afford to retire here," he added.

Dodd, who runs a small business with 10 employees, said Ciattarelli's focus on fiscal discipline and business growth convinced him to cross party lines.

"Jack has a very strong commitment to business growth here in our state," he said.

"As a small business owner, I know myself how hard it is to run a small business," said Dodd. "We want to encourage business growth in our state."

The mayor said he initially supported Sherrill, D-N.J., but he is disillusioned with her voting record.

"When you look at her voting record, it's very disturbing: Did not vote, did not vote, did not vote," said Dodd.

Dodd pointed to rising state spending and municipal pressures as evidence that change is overdue.

"We have to change what we've been doing for the last eight years," he said.

"The state budget has significantly increased, affecting local municipalities," he said. "We need tax reform because we can't afford more. Municipalities can't afford to continue raising taxes on the backs of residents and homeowners."

The mayor acknowledged backlash over his endorsement, saying he's faced social media attacks for breaking ranks.

"Absolutely, absolutely," he said.

Dodd also criticized Sherrill for what he called misplaced priorities.

"I'm very disappointed in her to vote against the Laken Riley Act," he said.

"I'm very disappointed when she came out and endorsed [Zohran] Mamdani in New York City — he's a socialist. People need to stop the partisan politics and do what's right for your towns, your communities, and our state," Dodd added.

"We cannot continue to be the highest-taxed state in the country," he said. "It's out of control, and we need to bring it back in."

Despite a recent poll showing Sherrill with a narrow 47% to 44% lead, Dodd said he believes Ciattarelli can win, especially in communities like his.

"We are predominantly a Hispanic community here in the town of Dover ... but we're seeing a big turn here where they are now flipping red because they're tired of what's going on," said the mayor.

"We can't even afford to live here anymore," he added. "Small families and mom-and-pop businesses are struggling every day to pay property taxes."

Dodd said voters are ready to "give the Republicans a chance to prove what they can do."

