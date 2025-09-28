Peter King to Newsmax: Comey Tried to 'Entrap' Trump Officials

Former Rep. Peter King, who served on the House Intelligence Committee and heard James Comey’s testimony firsthand, told Newsmax on Sunday that the former FBI director lied under oath after attempting to "entrap" key members of President Donald Trump’s first administration.

"I listened to Comey, went through all these hearings. It was from day one. There was absolutely nothing there at all," the New York Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend."

"You also saw from day one that James Comey was trying to entrap people like Gen. [Michael] Flynn, which was a total disgrace and abuse of power," he added. "The Steele dossier, which they had to know, was a fraud all along. And what they did, they ruined people's lives. They tied down the administration for the entire first term."

King said the cloud of suspicion over Trump was fueled by Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan, calling their actions "absolutely disgraceful, indefensible."

"As far as I can tell now, there could be questions about how you actually prove perjury," he continued. "The fact is, there's no doubt that James Comey lied. There's no doubt that he should be brought to justice. What happens in court? We'll see. But he's getting more justice than they ever gave any of the people on Donald Trump's staff that they went after."

The former congressman said responsibility extended beyond the intelligence community.

"Ultimately, it goes to the top," King said. "Near the end of his administration, President [Barack] Obama ordered all records held. Because this was so serious, he was aware of what was going on. How many of the details, I don't know. It could be he wanted to keep a distance to protect themselves."

Still, Obama was "in charge of this," he said.

"Brennan and Comey were his people," King commented. "I doubt [they], especially Brennan, would have done anything without the approval of President Obama."

Former Rep. Jack Kingston agreed, saying Comey's testimony revealed dishonesty that harmed the country.

"He is the biggest narcissist I think I've ever seen in Washington, D.C. He's a bitter man. He's arrogant, he's manipulative," the Georgia Republican said.

"But I think this case is about justice, accountability, and above all, consequences, because I can't stand it when people lie under oath in congressional testimony or any kind of testimony," Kingston said. "As a consequence of his actions, America was dragged through years and millions upon millions of dollars of this Russia investigation, which he knew from the beginning was phony."

"It literally stalled the government. It was such a distraction," he added.

Kingston pointed to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and his account of an Oval Office meeting where Obama was told the Steele dossier lacked credibility.

"They said, listen, this Steele dossier is phony," said Kingston. "The witnesses aren't credible. It's just a bunch of political junk. And there's no truth to it. And yet Obama ordered them to go back and said, find the truth," Kingston said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com